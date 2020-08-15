Food Tank Memberships

How Mega-Dairy and Meat Production Are Heating Up the Planet

Shefali Sharma discusses her recent report “Milking the Planet” on dairy corporations carbon emissions and warming the planet.
Jennifer Rhodes

Jennie is a Food Tank intern and a rising senior at Dartmouth College, studying Environmental Policy. Previously, she worked for Senator Kamala Harris, as a Field Team intern, focusing on Environmental and Health Policy consulting. She is particularly interested in sustainable food systems and waste reduction. In her free time, she enjoys baking and listening to Taylor Swift songs

