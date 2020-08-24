Food Tank Memberships

Agriculture

New on the Podcast: Tom Philpott, food and agriculture correspondent for Mother Jones Magazine, discusses his new book Perilous Bounty: The Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It.

Rob Pera

Rob Pera is a freelance audio producer in Los Angeles, CA who specializes in podcasts. He works with clients of all sizes, from networks and corporations to individuals with a podcast shaped twinkle in their eye. Robert believes that healthy, delicious food can be affordable and accessible. More information is available at robpera.com.

Previous Article
Home Gardening Promotes Mental Health during COVID-19
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: