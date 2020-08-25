Food Tank Memberships

Indigenous Knowledge

Nigerian Chefs Work to Revive Indigenous Seasonings

Iru is a fermented seasoning that’s recently been re-popularized in new Nigerian cuisine. Chefs Tunde Wey and Ozoz Sokoh explain why.
Maya Osman-Krinsky

Maya Osman-Krinsky (they/them/theirs) is a native New Yorker currently pursuing their B.A. in Linguistics and Global Studies at the University of Chicago. Maya is focusing their degree on the role of language in healthcare, and they plan to expand their passion for global public health into the realm of food justice. Maya is an active home cook and enthusiastic eater and hopes to use their love for food to further the conversation about what an equitable and sustainable food future could look like.

