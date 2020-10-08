Food Tank Memberships

The Seasonal Food Guide Helps Consumers Find In-Season Produce

The Seasonal Food Guide and app educates about in-season produce based on the user’s location to encourage seasonal eating.
Amanda Fong

Amanda is a Food Tank intern who is passionate about helping organizations drive social impact and health equity on local and international levels. After earning a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Willamette University, she taught English in Thailand at a primary school and saw up close how food moved from farms to local markets to plates. With a background working in multicultural settings in the U.S. and abroad, Amanda hopes to bring a global lens to her writing. She plans to pursue a Master’s in Public Health with an emphasis in global health and sustainability to bring change directly to communities.

