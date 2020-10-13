Honoring Indigenous Food Systems With A-dae Romero-Briones

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani speaks with the Director of Programs – Native Agriculture and Food Systems for First Nations Development Institute, A-dae Romero-Briones. They discuss the work First Nations, kincentric ecology and land stewardship, as well as Indigenous approaches to food safety.

