We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Climate Change

Connecting the Dots During the Super Year of Food

Brent Loken, Martina Fleckenstein, and Sanjoo Malhotra

Brent Loken is a Global Food Lead Scientist at WWF; Martina Fleckenstein is a Global Policy Lead at WWF; and Sanjoo Malhotra is the Project Lead for the Global Action Platform on Sustainable Consumption and Diets at WWF.

Previous Article
Hunger Relief Organizations Must Make Systemic Changes, Study Shows
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Live Tour 2021
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: