122 Organizations Transforming Food Systems in 2022

Contributing authors: Morgane Batkai, Vicky Brown Varela, and Elena Seeley

2021 was an unprecedented year of action for Food Tank, bringing food systems leaders together in new and exciting ways.

In collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, we kicked off the year with the first of seven panels, highlighting the incredible members of the U.N. Food Systems Champions Network. These conversations explored the Global Alliance’s seven Calls to Action and pathways for food systems transformation.

With the Refresh Working Group, we hosted a week-long series about the intersection of food and technology. Touching on everything from broadband expansion to a digitally skilled workforce, food systems experts explained the opportunities and challenges that technology presents.

In recognition of Stop Food Waste Day, Food Tank and Compass group hosted our Stop Food Waste Day 2021 Virtual Summit featuring chefs, advocates, policymakers, and business leaders who elevated solutions to ending food loss and food waste.

And in the countdown to Earth Day, Food Tank partnered with the Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition Foundation to bring together chefs from around the world, including Ozoz Sokoh, Vincent Medina, and Peggy Chan who discussed the intersection of food, culture, and climate.

Over the summer, Food Tank traveled to Scotland to debut our interactive musical WeCameToDance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The show delivered an urgent message about dual food insecurity and climate crises while inspiring action, and it was met with rave reviews from The New York Times, The Guardian, The Scotsman, and other media outlets.

In early November, Food Tank visited Scotland again, this time to co-host more than a dozen events at the U.N. Climate Change Conference. With our partners Nourish Scotland, The Rockefeller Foundation, Aleph Farms, WWF, and the Global Alliance for the Future of Food we showcased how food and agriculture systems offer solutions to the climate crisis.

Most recently, Food Tank partnered with WW International to highlight the new legislation aimed at strengthening the 1996 Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act to slash food waste and reduce hunger. The panel featured U.S. Congressmembers Chellie Pingree and Jim McGovern as well as business leaders and food waste experts.

This only scratches the surface of the work we completed in the last year and none of it would be possible without Food Tank’s incredible members. Please become a Food Tank member today by clicking HERE and help us ensure that we are able to continue this work in 2022.

As we look ahead to the new year, we have put together a list of 122 organizations to watch in 2022. These organizations and networks are building more resilient and equitable food systems through research, policy action, programming, and more.

Acceso, Colombia, El Salvador, Haiti

Acceso is creating a farmer first food system across Latin America by helping smallholder farms participate fairly in domestic and international markets. The organization focuses on removing barriers to market access, providing support to build farm infrastructure, and helping commercialize products.

Act4Food Act4Change, International

Bringing together youth from across the globe, Act4Food, Act4Change hopes to prompt governments, institutions, companies, and individuals to act now to transform the food system. To date, the movement has collected over 153,000 pledges from youth who are determined to help shape a more sustainable and equitable food system. Listen to Maureen Muketha talk about the movement here.

Alliance Bioversity International – CIAT, International

The Alliance of Biodiversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) was established to address climate change, biodiversity loss, environmental degradation, and malnutrition. They develop research-based, holistic solutions to sustainably transform the global food system. Read about their recent agrobiodiversity conference here.

Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) , Africa

AFSA is an alliance of civil societies involved in agroecology and food sovereignty in Africa. The alliance upholds values of a just and equitable development, living in harmony with nature, and empowering local communities.

Akshaya Patra, India

Akshaya Patra aims to eliminate hunger and malnutrition among school aged children in Bengaluru, India. They serve around 1.8 million children with fresh and nutritious school meals and are the largest Mid-Day Meal Programme in the world.

Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), International

ASC is the leading certification scheme for farmed food with strict standards regarding animal welfare, responsible sourcing for feed, fair treatment of workers, and community development. They aim to drive up standards across the aquaculture industry and help shape an environmentally sustainable food system.

Arava Institute, Israel

The Arava Institute for Environmental Studies is a leading research institute in the Middle East. Their Center for Sustainable Agriculture works specifically in desert agriculture and is dedicated to the preservation of arid lands and their natural resources including endangered crops and medicinal herbs.

Arche Noah, Austria

Arche Noah was founded by heirloom gardeners and farmers who were concerned about the future of seed diversity. In addition to developing a vast seed bank, they also support crop diversity by providing educational resources on the private and commercial use of endangered crops.

Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph, Canada

The Arrell Food Institute is dedicated to reducing the food system’s impact on the environment through research. They aim to shape future leaders in the food system and reprioritize food as a central topic in social, industrial, and governmental decision-making processes.

Asian Farmers Association for Sustainable Rural Development, Asia

Consisting mostly of small-scale family farmers and marginalized communities, the association works to empower rural farmers in Asia. They envision a socially just, economically viable, environmentally sustainable, and resilient farming system in Asian communities.

Asociación Nacional de Mujeres Rurales e Indígenas (ANAMURI), Chile

ANAMURI is a non-profit organization based in Chile which aims to support rural women and Indigenous communities. The organization forms a part of the larger La Via Campesina and actively campaigns against capitalist, extractive and patriarchal systems that threaten women and minority communities’ rights.

Associação Brasileira de Agroecologia, Brazil

The association brings together students and professionals to carry out and support actions dedicated to building agroecological knowledge. They work to engage with and educate the public and private sector by holding educational workshops, developing scientific publications, and open dialogue on topics related to agroecology.

Association of Alternative Food Products Producers (AAFPP), Russia

AAFPP unites manufacturers and developers of alternative meat products and supports their mission to transform nutrition. They provide assistance with product promotion, participation in events, and represent members in retail as well as public policy.

Australia’s Right to Food Coalition, Australia

Through collective action with organizations, researchers, health and community workers, the coalition aims to ensure access to healthy and affordable food for all. They work to protect the right to food through advocacy work and identifying areas for action in policy making.

BioThai, Thailand

Founded through a collaboration between activists, farmers, academics, and others, BioThai aims to represent the common interests of those concerned about issues relating to conservation, resource use, community rights, food sovereignty, and sustainable development.

Black Farmer Fund, United States

Founded by two women of color, the Black Farmer Fund works to address the lack of financial assistance available to Black farmers in the United States. They help with financial decision-making, direct investment to meet the needs of Black farmers, and promote community-level collaboration to support businesses and land stewardship.

C40, International

C40 is a global network of mayors from around the world who are working to take action against the climate crisis. The network works to halve the greenhouse gas emissions of its over 100 member cities within a decade.

CEFA: The Seeds of Solidarity, Italy

Since 1972, CEFA has been working to eradicate hunger and poverty. They focus their work on helping low-income communities achieve food self-sufficiency and respect for fundamental rights including education, gender equality, and health.

Centro de Desarrollo Ambiental y Humano (CENDAH), Panama

CENDAH is a non governmental organization focused on planning and consulting on projects to protect the environment. They also support education programs that promote conservation through a human rights lens.

Centro de Innovación de Agricultura Sostenible en Pequeña Escala (CIASPE), Mexico

CIASPE’s main objective is to support the development of small-scale, rural producers by establishing links between consumers and producers. They work with women in rural Mexico to adopt more productive methods of growing their food to strengthen self-management, resilience, and community-level food sovereignty.

CGIAR Generating Evidence and New Directions for Equitable Results (GENDER) , International

The CGIAR Gender Platform works to provide research on gender in agriculture including delivering new evidence and identifying solutions to reduce inequalities.They also build alliances between scientists and partners to develop and strengthen gender work.

Changing Narratives Africa, Africa

Changing Narratives Africa celebrates Africa’s gastronomic ecosystem by showcasing diverse cooking methods, innovations, and brands across the continent. True to its title, the organization aims to change people’s perspectives of Africa and encourage them to experience its rich heritage.

Chefs for the Blue, Japan

Chefs for the Blue was established in 2017 as a collaboration between top chefs and food journalists from Tokyo. The team actively engages in collaborative projects that support a sustainable fishing industry across Japan.

Climate Farmers, The Netherlands

Climate Farmers works to scale regenerative agriculture in Europe from the ground up. Taking on a scientific approach, they develop methods to measure the impact of regenerative agriculture, gather relevant up-to-date information for farmers, and offer financial support for farmers to transform their farming practices.

CREATE!, Senegal

CREATE!’s mission is to help rural populations in Senegal cope with the impact of climate change. The organization works with communities in Senegal to help them identify and meet needs in solution-driven development projects in renewable energy, community gardens, water, and income generation.

Crop Trust, International

Founded in 2004 by the Food and Agriculture Organization and Biodiversity International, the Crop Trust plays a crucial role in safeguarding crop diversity by funding gene banks and promoting the conservation, accessibility, and use of diverse food crops.

Cuba-US Agroecology Network (CUSAN), Cuba and the United States

Formed in response to the growing global corporate food regime, CUSAN works to support the agroecology movement in Cuba. They encourage collaboration between people, institutions, and movements that are dedicated to building an environmentally resilient, socially just, and economically fair farming system.

Danone Institute North America, United States and Canada

The Danone Institute promotes sustainable food systems by supporting transdisciplinary and community-based work. Their One Planet. One Health initiative reflects the institute’s mission to improve human health through food and is funding teams to implement community-based projects focused on improving local food systems and nutrition.

Deep Medicine Circle, United States

Founded by physician, activist, writer, and professor, Rupa Marya, Deep Medicine Circle is an organization dedicated to cultivating a culture of care that supports the health and healing of people, plants, animals, and the earth.

Die Agronauten, Germany

Die Agronauten focuses their work on research and education on topics related to food and sustainable farming including regional and organic agriculture. They regularly host activities with schools, exhibitions, lectures and festivals to promote rural communities and livelihoods.

Eastern and Southern Africa Farmers’ Forum (ESAFF), Africa

ESAFF is a farmer-led and farmer-owned network of grassroots organizations across several countries in Eastern and Southern Africa. They unite and represent small-scale farmers, empowering them to voice their concerns and recommendations for policies and practices at grassroots, national, regional, and international levels.

EAT Forum, International

EAT Forum is a science-based global platform pushing for food systems transformation. With partners working in research, policy, business, and civil society, they aim to achieve five primary goals: shift the world to healthy and sustainable diets, adjust food system priorities that serve people and the planet, produce more good food from less, protect the world’s natural resources, and reduce food loss and waste.

European Food Information Council, Europe

The European Food Information Council is a non-profit organization prioritizing consumer rights by making the science behind food and nutrition more accessible to the public. They regularly publish science-based content on healthy living, food production, and food safety to educate and encourage consumers to live a healthier lifestyle.

First Nations Development Institute, United States

For the 10th year in a row, the First Nations Development Institute has received the top 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. The Institute works to improve economic conditions for Native Americans and their communities through training and education, advocacy, and financial support. They invest in youth, strengthen communities, advocate for conservation efforts, and improve access to healthy, sustainable and traditional foods.

Food Cycle Indonesia, Indonesia

Food Cycle Indonesia distributes surplus food from grocery stores, bakeries, and catered events to community members who face food insecurity. They work with over 121 donors, have saved over 205 tons of food and serve more than 35,000 people across Indonesia.

Food For Soul, Italy

Founded by Italian Chef Massimo Bottura, Food For Soul aims to build a culture of value that strengthens communities, opens up social and economic opportunities, and builds more equitable and healthy food systems.

Food Heritage Foundation, Lebanon

Food Heritage Foundation works to conserve Lebanon’s indigenous culinary traditions through raising consumer awareness and demand for healthy, local, and homemade meals. They create spaces for producers to educate consumers about culinary and agricultural traditions and directly sell products.

Food Hub, The Netherlands

Food Hub trains the next generation of food system leaders and supports existing initiatives working to improve the global food system. They offer a Food Hub Academy to train entrepreneurs, and support companies and organizations who are transforming their practices.

Food Recovery Network, United States

The Food Recovery Network is the largest student-led movement fighting hunger and food waste in the U.S. To date, they have recovered and donated over 5 million pounds of food to those in need.

FoodBank Rus, Russia

The foundation is the first food bank in Russia and works to distribute food and essential commodities to food insecure and low-income communities across Russia. They collect surplus food directly from manufacturers for several programs including providing free breakfasts for school-aged children and assistance for rural villages.

FoodCycle LA, United States

FoodCycle LA works to fight food waste and food insecurity by connecting food donors with over 160 food relief organizations. They built a Food Oasis Map to help food insecure individuals find food in Los Angeles as well as an app that directs surplus food to where it is most needed.

FoodPrint, United States

GRACE Communications Foundation formed FoodPrint as a project to develop innovative strategies to raise awareness about the impacts of the current industrialized food system. In addition to publishing reports and other educational materials, the organization shares resources to help consumers take action.

FoodWatch, Europe

FoodWatch advocates for consumer rights, transparent supply chains, and the right to food that is better for human and planetary health. As a citizen-based watchdog, the organization works to uncover unsustainable practices in the food industry that violate consumer rights and interests. Their campaigns aim to raise awareness and influence future policies.

Global Action Platform on Sustainable Consumption and Diets, International

The Global Action Platform on Sustainable Consumption and Diets highlights the importance of dietary change to achieve health, biodiversity, land-use, and climate goals. The Platform is working to emphasize the role of diets at major events including the U.N. Climate Change Conference and Stockholm+50. Members of the Platform include EAT Forum and 50by40. EAT Forum, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the global food system through science and partnerships, is working toward a fair and sustainable global food system that supports the health of people and the planet. Their initiatives address issues including urban diets and food systems, land use, and financial decision making. 50by40 is a coalition of organizations dedicated to cutting the global production and consumption of animal products by 50 percent by 2040, which they aim to achieve through advocacy, campaigns, and other forms of awareness raising.

Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), International

By making healthier diets more affordable and accessible, GAIN is working to end malnutrition. The organization works in nine countries including India, Ethiopia, and Kenya, operating programs that range from improving diets for children to strengthening food markets.

Global Alliance for the Future of Food, International

Through research, convenings, and initiatives, the Global Alliance for the Future of Food is working to promote food systems transformation. Through their Beacons of Hope network, they work to highlight people and organizations addressing food systems challenges in creative ways.

Good Meat Project, United States

The Good Meat Project is working to make the meat industry more transparent and sustainable. They develop educational programming, networking opportunities, and advocacy opportunities for consumers, farmers, rangers, chefs, and other food professionals.

GrowNYC, United States

GrowNYC is a network of farmers markets, farm stands and fresh food box sites helping to ensure that New Yorkers have access to fresh, local food. They also operate a compost program, build community and school gardens, and run educational programming for children.

Grow Asia, Singapore

A multi-stakeholder platform, Grow Asia helps build partnerships at the field, national, and regional level to develop solutions that make food systems more inclusive and resilient. They convene a digital learning series, provide a database of agriculture solutions, and publish reports and guides.

Healthy Living Coalition, United States

On World Food Day 2020, WW—formerly Weight Watchers—launched the Healthy Living Coalition, a group of companies committed to improving nutrition access for the communities they work with. The Coalition works to find creative solutions to transform food systems to ensure everyone has access to safe, affordable, and healthy food.

Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center, United States

The Hunter College New York City Food Policy Center works to devent diet-related illnesses and promote food security in New York City and other urban areas. They do this through research, policy analysis, and education.

International Collective in Support of Fishworkers (ICSF), International

An international support organization, ICSF works to help fishing communities and fishworker organizations in the South. They hope to build a more equitable, self-reliant and sustainable fishing industry, especially for small-scale fishers.

International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), International

IFPRI works in more than 50 countries to provide research-based policy solutions intended to reduce poverty and end hunger and malnutrition. Research topics include agricultural extension, climate change, capacity strengthening, and food prices.

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), International

IFAD is an international financial institution and specialized U.N. agency working to invest in rural peoples, helping them increase food and nutrition security and improve livelihoods. Since 1978, IFAD has provided US$23.2 billion in grants and low-interest loans to support projects that have reached roughly 518 million people.

International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food), International

Made up of an international panel of experts, IPES-Food works to promote sustainable food systems around the world. The panel conducts independent analyses about the most pressing food systems issues, analyzing the complex and interconnected nature of these challenges.

International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF), International

In 2009, scientists, industry leaders, and environmental advocates launched the ISSF. Using scientific research, they help to conserve tuna stocks, reduce bycatch, prevent illegal fishing, and manage fishing capacity.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Canada

Helping to advance the rights of Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami produces knowledge, strategies, policy tools, and resources to achieve their goal. Their projects include a food security strategy, research program, and post-secondary education program.

James Beard Foundation, United States

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization supporting a healthy food system through dining experiences, scholarships, hands-on learning, and awards. The Foundation hopes to create what they call Good Food for Good, representing a more equitable and sustainable future.

Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, United States

The Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future works with academics, policymakers, and experts to promote a more equitable and resilient food system. The Center works at the intersection of public health and food systems.

JourneyLabs, United States

In 2021, Journey Foods launched JourneyLabs to increase data in the food system. The initiative is also working to diversify the field of food technology through a grant-funded fellowship program for college-aged students.

Koanga Institute, New Zealand

In the last 30 years, the Koanga Institute has helped to build New Zealand’s largest collection of heritage vegetable seeds along with a northern bio-regional fruit tree and national berries collection. Through this work, they hope to help preserve the country’s heritage food plants.

La Confederación Nacional Agraria (CNA), Peru

La Confederación Nacional Agraria, or the National Agrarian Federation, represents 18 regional agrarian federations working across Peru. The network strives to defend rural populations, including agricultural producers with or without land, and peasant communities.

La Via Campesina, International

La Via Campesina is an international organization fighting for food sovereignty, peasants’ rights, climate and environmental justice, and dignity for migrant and waged workers. Its 182 member organizations span 81 countries.

Landesa Center for Women’s Rights , International

Working in more than 50 countries, Landesa Center for Women’s Rights partners with governments and communities to empower women, alleviate poverty, and reduce hunger. Landesa reports that their work has impacted more than 180 million families.

Lebanese Food Bank, Lebanon

The Lebanese Food Bank works to feed those in need in Lebanon regardless of religion, political affiliation, race, nationality, or sexual orientation. They also help to raise awareness about better food management practices to decrease food waste.

Milan Urban Food Policy Pact, International

By 2050, the percentage of the global population inhabiting areas is predicted to increase to almost 70 percent. The Milan Urban Policy Pact, an international agreement of mayors, serves as a working tool to help cities build resilience.

McKnight Foundation, United States

The McKnight Foundation invests in work that supports both people and the planet. Their programs include efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Midwestern United States, promote arts and culture, and advance a holistic approach to agriculture across the high Andes and Africa.

North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NāTIFS), United States

NāTIFS works to reestablish Native foodways by addressing the economic and health crises that affect Native communities. The organization’s Indigenous Food Lab operates as a professional kitchen and training center to cover all aspects of food service.

National Young Farmers Coalition, United States

Through trainings, campaigns, and other educational resources, the National Young Farmers Coalition is working to empower a new generation of farmers. They take on a range of issues including racial equity, land access, labor, and housing costs.

National Confederation of Peasant Organizations, Mali

The National Confederation of Peasant Organizations unites farmers’ federations across Mali. Created in 2002, the network helps farmers’ organizations develop a clear vision for the country’s agricultural system.

Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance (NAFSA), United States and Canada

NAFSA emerged to bring together grassroots actors, communities, organizations, and Tribal governments to build and strengthen Native Food Systems. Their programs include the Indigenous SeedKeepers Network, a Native Food and Culinary Program, and food sovereignty events.

Native Conservancy, United States

Established in 2003, the Native Conservancy helps Alaska Native peoples build resilience. They approach this goal by restoring and repatriating ancestral homelands, traditional food sources, and subsistence practices.

Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation, United States

Farmers across the globe are aging, and numerous barriers make it difficult for young people to enter careers in agriculture. The Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation is working to support young farmers and rural communities by helping the children of farmers and ranchers further their education.

Nourish Scotland, United Kingdom

Committed to building reliable access to affordable, nutritious food in Scotland, Nourish Scotland addresses challenges in the food system from multiple angles. Their work focuses on production and consumption practices, food policy, biodiversity loss, the climate crisis, and more.

Nourishing Africa, Africa

Bringing together entrepreneurs from across the African Continent, Nourish Africa serves as a platform to help them accelerate their work, connect with funders, and improve markets. Through this work, they hope to empower more than 1 million agri-food leaders.

Nyéléni Europe and Central Asia, International

An alliance of grassroots, community based movements and organizations, Nyéléni represents small scale food producers including peasants, pastoralists, Indigenous peoples, fishers, and food workers. They help to develop strategies and campaigns to address political issues and help put political leadership in the hands of these food producers.

ProVeg International, International

ProVeg International works to help everyone access healthy food that is good for themselves, animals, and the planet. By 2040, they hope to reduce the global consumption of animals by 40 percent.

Project Drawdown, United States

Drawdown refers to the point in time when greenhouse gas emissions stop rising and begin to decline. Project Drawdown strives to reach this mark as quickly, safely and equitably as possible and provides audiences with a directory of solutions.

Quivira Coalition, United States

The Quivira Coalition aims to foster ecological, economic, and soil health on western U.S. landscapes through collaboration between environmentalists, ranchers, state and federal agencies, researchers, and tribal representatives. The coalition’s programs aim to provide opportunities for education, innovation, and progressive public and private land stewardship.

Re:Food, Kuwait

Through public awareness and projects that rechannel potentially wasted, but safe, food to people in need, Re:Food aims to eliminate food waste and protect the environment. As a youth-founded initiative, the non-profit organization won the Kuwait Youth Award for Excellence & Creativity of 2018.

Real Farming Trust (RFT), United Kingdom

The RFT works to support the growth of farming and food production practices that create economic opportunities while providing long-term environmental protection. As a charity concerned with food sovereignty and agroecology, the RFT has created projects like the Oxford Real Farming Conference and the College for Real Farming and Food Culture to facilitate and shape the alternative food movement.

ReFED, United States

Established in 2015, ReFED is a national nonprofit dedicated to ending food loss and waste across the U.S. food system. The organization advances data-driven solutions and brings new philanthropic and investment capital, along with technology, business, and policy innovation to build a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive food system.

Refresh Working Group, United States

Through research, storytelling, and collective action, the Refresh Working Group brings together a wide range of people and organizations to explore the intersection of technological innovation and the U.S. food system. The group aims to build a coalition of people who can help ensure the positive application and responsible use of emerging technologies and data in the food system.

Resilient Cities Network, International

With headquarters in Mexico City, Singapore, and New York City, the Resilient Cities Network brings together global knowledge, practice, partnerships, and funding to build safe and equitable cities around the world. The global network works on issues like climate change, public health, waste management, water and sanitation, energy, and food to build cities that can adapt, survive, and grow despite the challenges they experience.

Rodale Institute, United States

Dedicated to pioneering organic farming through research and outreach, the Rodale Institute has been recognized as a founder and global leader of the modern organic movement. Since 1947, the nonprofit has produced scientific research on regenerative organic farming and has provided farmers with training to help them switch to regenerative techniques.

Réseau des organisations paysannes et de producteurs de l’Afrique de l’Ouest (ROPPA), Africa

Formed in 2000, ROPPA defends and promotes sustainable agriculture for small family farmers, as they comprise key components of agricultural, forestry, and pastoral production in West Africa. The initiative encourages the exchange of information among its 13 farmer organizations across the region and fosters collaboration between ROPPA members and similar regional and global organizations.

Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), India

RySS works in the State of Andhra Pradesh to promote farmer’s empowerment, capacity building, and financial support. Its Zero Budget Natural Farming program acts as a holistic alternative to high-input agriculture.

SDG2 Advocacy Hub, United Kingdom and International

Through global campaigning and advocacy, the SDG2 Advocacy Hub focuses on achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2. The Hub brings together actors from the private sector, NGOs, civil society, and UN agencies to share expertise and ideas on ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture by 2030.

Second Harvest, Canada

As the largest food rescue organization in Canada, Second Harvest aims to improve food access and reduce the environmental impacts of avoidable food waste. In the past year, the organization recovered more than 22.3 million pounds of nutritious, unsold food.

Seed Savers, New Zealand

Based in ​​Taranaki, a region in the west of New Zealand’s North Island, Seed Savers is an organization that promotes the traditional food-growing techniques of the Taranaki community. Seed Savers encourages community members to share, swap, select, and cultivate the plants that grow best in their local area, taste best, and are resistant to local pests and diseases.

SEKEM, Egypt

Dr. Ibrahim Abouleish, an Egyptian philanthropist, drug designer and chemist, created SEKEM in 1977 with a mission to advance sustainable development. SEKEM has launched various initiatives focused on biodynamic agriculture.

Semilla Nueva, Guatemala and the United States

Semilla Nueva is a social enterprise working with small farmers in Guatemala to fight soil erosion and increase crop yields on land that has suffered from intensive agricultural practices. The organization aims to combat malnutrition by developing, producing, and selling a more nutritious, biofortified, non-GMO corn seed directly to small farming families. In 2021, Semilla Nueva reached over 11,000 families with more nutritious corn seed.

Share Our Strength, United States

Share Our Strength’s core mission is to end hunger and poverty in the U.S. and abroad. Since 1984, the organization has launched campaigns, like No Kid Hungry, which aims to end childhood hunger in the U.S., and Cooking Matters, which helps low-income families learn to shop and cook healthier.

Slow Food USA, United States and Slow Food International, International

Founded in 1989 to protect local food cultures and traditions from disappearing, Slow Food USA and International is a grassroots movement with chapters around the world. The global network advocates for quality, sustainable, and affordable food for all.

Slow Food Youth Network (SYFN), International

In 2007, university students, along with young farmers, fishers, chefs, artisans, and activists launched a global network to raise awareness about important food issues. Through festivals, educational events and programs, and podcasts, and meetups around the world, the SFYN works to build a generation of leaders dedicated to tackling issues like food waste, climate change, and social injustice.

Sociedad Científica Latinoamericana de Agroecología (SOCLA), Latin America

Throughout Latin America, SOCLA promotes agroecology as an essential strategy in building rural development and sustainable food systems in the region. To promote discussions and scientific exchange information on agroecology among researchers and teachers, the organization holds biannual conferences and produces publications related to key topics in agroecology.

SOLAAL, France

SOLAAL connects 31 representatives from agricultural sectors, industries, and food retailers across the European Union (EU) to facilitate donations between farmers and food aid associations. Created in 2013, the charity has assisted in the donation of 10,660 tons of agricultural products, equivalent to 21 millions meals.

Scaling Up Nutrition Civil Society Network, International

With more than 4,000 members spread across 50 countries, the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Civil Society Network seeks to end malnutrition by 2030. By centering the voices of those most impacted by malnutrition, the Network works by advocating for legal action to improve nutrition, scaling up nutrition interventions, and producing evidence to inform action.

Soul Fire Farm, United States

A farm based in upstate New York, Soul Fire Farm is committed to uprooting racism and building sovereignty in the food system. They offer trainings for youth and BIPOC farmers, community farm days, farm tours, and public speaking training.

SUBMON, Spain

Through education, training, and impact assessments SUBMON works to preserve marine biodiversity and promote the sustainable use of marine resources. Their work is focused on achieving six of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) including clean water and sanitation, good health and well-being, and quality education.

Sustainable Table, Australia

An environmentally-focused nonprofit, Sustainable Table wants to help people understand the connection between the food they eat and the climate. Their Sustainable Table Fund brings together thought leaders and funders to regenerate the food system and mitigate climate change.

Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems (at Arizona State University), United States

The Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems helps to develop innovative ideas and solutions to the many of the challenges in food systems. Through food system analysis, the Center helps policymakers understand the impacts of decisions of land, infrastructure, fisheries, labor, and more.

The Black Feminist Project, United States

The Black Feminist Project uses food and reproductive justice to support the agency, justice, health, and joy of Black womxn, girls, and non-men in New York City. They operate a community food box program as well as Black Joy Farm, an urban farm in the South Bronx.

The HAPPY Organization, United States

The youth-founded HAPPY organization is a nonprofit promoting health and wellness through holistic education for young people. Programs include plant-based nutrition and culinary summer camps, school visits, and a forthcoming HAPPY Academy, which will offer cooking demos, classroom activities, and more.

The Landworkers’ Alliance, United Kingdom

A union of farmers, growers, foresters, and land-based workers, the Landworkers’ Alliance strives to create a better food and land-use system for all. As a member of the international organization La Via Campesina, the Alliance also works with unions around the world to achieve agroecology, food sovereignty, and sustainable forestry.

The North African Network for Food Sovereignty, North Africa

In 2017, North African Network for Food Sovereignty brought together delegations from Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco. The Network’s members work to defend small farmers and fishers, protect natural resources, and conserve Indigenous seeds.

The Palestine Heirloom Seed Library, Palestine

The Palestine Heirloom Seed Library (PHSL) recognizes the cultural significance of heirloom seeds. In recognition of this, the organization helps to recover these seeds and ensure that residents have access to them.

The Rockefeller Foundation, International

The Rockefeller Foundation’s food systems efforts help to advance research and innovation that support more sustainable, resilient, and equitable food systems. The Foundation recently announced the top 10 visionaries for their actionable visions for food systems change as part of the Food System Vision Prize.

Transplanting Traditions, United States

Operating in North Carolina, Transplanting Traditions provides space for refugee adults and youth to gather and sustain agricultural traditions. By providing land and education, the organization hopes to address community food insecurity.

Tudatos Vásárlók, Hungary

Tudatos Vásárlók’s team is composed of economists, engineers, marketing specialists, and more working to promote responsible consumption and lifestyle choices. The association holds local food fairs, marketing campaigns, conducts research, and publishes informational materials.

Tule Vyema , Kenya

Tuley Vyema works to support women farmers and combat malnutrition in her communities. The organization’s founder, Maureen Muketha helps women grow Indigenous crops, improve food security for their families through information sessions, and promote children’s health.

U.N. Environment Programme, International

Founded in 1972, the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) promotes environmental sustainability by providing countries with tools to protect their natural resources. Through campaigns, including World Environment Day, UNEP helps to raise awareness and encourage action to save the environment.

U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, International and UNFAO North America, North America

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) helps communities obtain regular access to nutritious food. The FAO operates in more than 130 countries and ultimately hopes to end hunger and poverty.

U.N. World Food Programme, International

As the world’s largest humanitarian organization, the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) works in more than 80 countries to bring food to those in need. In 2020, WFP received the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of their efforts.

Univers-Sel, France

Univers-Sel is an international organization supporting artisanal salt workers in western Africa. The organization aims to develop sustainable farming practices, particularly in west African mangroves by promoting collaboration between producers and hosting training workshops in region-specific farming techniques.

Upcycled Food Association, United States

Upcycling food refers to the transformation of ingredients that would have otherwise gone to waste into edible food products. The Upcycled Food Association works to attract investments to the upcycled industry, improve the upcycled supply chain, and increase consumer demand for upcycled products.

WorldFish, International

WorldFish is a nonprofit research and innovation organization that believes sustainably produced aquatic foods are key to sustainable communities. They work to address hunger, malnutrition, and poverty in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific by supporting aquaculture and fisheries.

World Central Kitchen, United States

Launched by Chef and activist Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen activates in response to crises and feeds those in need. The organization also operates a Food Producer Network to help communities create resilience and prepare for future disasters.

World Farmers Market Coalition, International

In 2021, farmers market organizations from around the world convened in Rome to establish the World Farmers Market Coalition. The group works to address barriers preventing farmers markets from succeeding and strengthen existing markets.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF), International

WWF strives to protect nature and its diversity. The organization’s food systems work tackles multiple challenges from food waste to unsustainable production practices to ensure that the Earth can support future generations.

Yole Institute , United States

Fighting for social, political, ecological, and environmental justice, Yole Institute works to move beyond systems of oppression. The Institute’s Uzuri Sanctuary is an educational biodynamic farm that promotes a just relationship with the natural world through workshops, retreats, and more.

Zero Hour, International

Zero Hour is a youth-led climate movement providing training and resources to help young people take action and mitigate the climate crisis. Its members are fighting to protect everyone’s access to natural resources and ensure that they have a clean and healthy environment.

Zimbabwe Smallholder Farmer Forum (ZIMSOFF), Zimbabwe

A member of the international peasant movement La Via Campesina, ZIMSOFF works to elevate the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in Zimbabwe. By promoting farmers’ visibility, they contribute to efforts to achieve sustainable development and food sovereignty.

Photo courtesy of Vitor Monthay