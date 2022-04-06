An Unspoken Truth About Sustainable Food Systems

Food Tank, in collaboration with NYU Steinhardt, is hosting a virtual event to discuss the challenges and opportunities New Yorkers face in creating equitable, accessible, and sustainable food systems.

The event will take place on Wednesday April 6 at 7PM EDT and is completely free for all. Please register HERE.

The incredible lineup of change-makers includes Kate MacKenzie, Director, Mayor’s Office of Food Policy; Naama Tamir, Co-Owner, Lighthouse Restaurant; Marcel Van Ooyen, President/CEO, GrowNYC; Keith Carr, Senior Policy and Government Relations Manager, City Harvest, and more. Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg will moderate.

Day after day, these leaders are influencing legislation, preparing meals, saving food, and more. For example, chef Naama Tamir—an immigrant from the Middle East—created a restaurant rooted in community and climate consciousness that prioritizes not only people but also environmental resources. And this year alone, City Harvest will rescue 111 million pounds of food and deliver it free to those in NYC who need it.

Hear how these leaders are driving change in New York and you are certain to come away feeling invigorated and inspired. Register to be part of it for free by clicking HERE.