Food Security and Family Planning Are Linked

Dr. Nkechi S Owoo and Dr. Céline Delacroix

Dr. Nkechi S. Owoo is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Economics at the University of Ghana. She is also a Senior Research Fellow at Population Institute. Dr Owoo’s research focuses on spatial econometrics in addition to microeconomic issues in developing countries, including household behaviour, health and demography, poverty and inequality. She obtained her PhD from Clark University in Massachusetts in 2012.

Dr. Céline Delacroix is a part-time professor at the University of Ottawa’s School of Health Sciences. She is the Director of the FP/Earth project. Her interdisciplinary research focuses on analyzing how family planning, population size, and environmental sustainability intersect and are perceived. She is looking for ways to harness these linkages to benefit reproductive rights and improve environmental sustainability. She earned a PhD from the University of Ottawa, a Master’s in Science from the Free University of Brussels (Belgium) and an LLB in Law from Cardiff University (Wales, UK). Dr. Delacroix also served as Executive Director of several human rights and environmental civil-society organizations, including the Conservation Council of New Brunswick and Ethiopiaid Canada.

