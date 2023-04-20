Join Food Tank

Books + Films

New Book Gives Voice to Black Environmentalists’ Relationship to the Land

Elena Seeley

Elena Seeley is Food Tank's Content Director. She earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College and an MA in Food Studies from New York University, where she focused on food policy and food-based social movements. Elena has worked with food justice nonprofit organizations, including WhyHunger and The People's Seed, and is passionate about promoting stories to help build a more equitable and sustainable food system.

Previous Article
New York City Commits to 33 Percent Reduction in Food-Based Emissions by 2030 to Combat Climate Change
Next Article
New Food Waste Data Is Out. What Do the Numbers Mean for Our Food System?
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!