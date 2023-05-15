Join Food Tank

Agriculture

Report Urges Financial Sector to Take Action and Reverse Biodiversity Loss

Report Urges Financial Sector to Take Action and Reverse Biodiversity Loss
Elena Seeley

Elena Seeley is Food Tank's Content Director. She earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College and an MA in Food Studies from New York University, where she focused on food policy and food-based social movements. Elena has worked with food justice nonprofit organizations, including WhyHunger and The People's Seed, and is passionate about promoting stories to help build a more equitable and sustainable food system.

Previous Article
Op-Ed: Food Systems Transformation Will Enable G7 Leaders to Advance Progress on Past Promises
Next Article
USDA Organic Livestock Standards Set to Improve Animal Welfare and Public Health
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!