See What Food Tank Has Planned for 2024!

Food Tank is ready for an incredible 2024 and we want to involve you as much as possible. Here is a sneak peek of some incredible programming and ways you can join us!

January: Food Tank is leading programming on January 20 and 21 during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City Utah at Park City Brewing. We have screenings planned of the films Forked, Common Ground, Abundance, Tomorrow’s Table, Wild Hope, and other powerful documentaries on food systems transformation. We have celebrity chefs organizing tastings and the day will feature conversations with 35+ speakers. The promo code FoodTankVIP will unlock hidden tickets.

February: In February, we are putting on a series of full-length, staged readings (on the 7 and 21) of our play Little Peasants: A Behind the Scenes Look at Union Organizing in the Food Sector (authored by Food Tank co-founder Bernie Pollack). We are partnering with the Burren Backstage in Somerville, MA and tickets are nearly sold out. Food Tank members can access free tickets by emailing Kenzie@FoodTank.com.

March: On March 3, Food Tank is partnering with Duke University’s World Food Policy Center in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina on a Summit as part of our continued collaboration with the White House Office of Public Engagement in support of the Biden-Harris Hunger, Health, and Nutrition Challenge. The themes will be access, affordability, healthier choices, and food is medicine. The event will feature 35+ speakers, including multiple government agencies, and will be moderated by top food journalists. Learn more HERE. The promo code FoodTankVIP will unlock hidden tickets.

March: On March 14, in partnership with Huston-Tillotson University and Barr Mansion, we are co-hosting our annual “All Things Food Summit” at SXSW 2024 in Austin, Texas. It is an official SXSW program as part of their culture track. We have an incredible 500+ person venue at Barr Mansion in Austin and will be running multiple stages featuring 40+ speakers, delicious food, film viewings, live performance, tasting areas, and so much more. Learn more and register HERE.

April: On April 14, Food Tank is partnering with Emory University’s Office of Campus Life in Atlanta, Georgia on a Summit as part of our continued collaboration with the White House Office of Public Engagement in support of the Biden-Harris Hunger, Health, and Nutrition Challenge. The themes will be access, affordability, healthier choices, and food is medicine. The event will feature 35+ speakers including multiple government agencies, and will be moderated by top food journalists. Learn more HERE. The promo code FoodTankVIP will unlock hidden tickets.

April: From April 17-18, Food Tank in partnership with George Washington University in Washington, DC, is collaborating on the “2024 Planet Forward Summit – Solutions for Survival: Storytelling and Creativity to Save the Planet.” Signup page coming soon!

April: Food Tank is partnering with Compass Group on a Stop Food Waste Day event in New York City! Date TBD.

June: On June 26 and 27, Food Tank will host our first ever Summit in the United Kingdom as part of London Climate Action Week. Signup page coming soon!

Fall: Food Tank, in partnership with Arizona State University’s Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems in Phoenix, Arizona, will host a Summit as part of our continued collaboration with the White House Office of Public Engagement in support of the Biden-Harris Hunger, Health, and Nutrition Challenge. The themes will be access, affordability, healthier choices, and food is medicine. The event will feature 35+ speakers, including multiple government agencies, and will be moderated by top food journalists.

September: On September 25-26, join Food Tank again for our annual NYC Climate Week Summit in New York City!

October: On October 16, Food Tank will be organizing our annual World Food Day Summit in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations North America and the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD). Location TBD.

November: Food Tank will once again be hosting dozens of events at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 29) this year in Azerbaijan.

In addition to joining our events, we want to make sure you’re aware of some other ways you can be part of Food Tank’s work throughout 2024:

For Academics/Educators: Apply to join Food Tank’s Academic Working Group, which now represents faculty and department directors from institutions representing all 50 U.S. States.

For Private Sector Leaders: Apply to join Food Tank’s Chief Sustainability Officer group which is now 250 members strong, representing some of the most impactful and largest food brands in the world. Membership is free but we are highly selective.

For AI, Tech, and Food Enthusiasts: Apply to join Food Tank’s Refresh working group, which looks at the intersection of food systems, AI, and technology.

For Activists and Citizen Eaters: Food Tank will continue to provide meaningful ongoing editorial content including: original articles daily on FoodTank.com; our weekly podcast that continues to rank in the top 100 in food and culture on Apple; twice weekly original Reels/TikTok posts and daily social media presence; a weekly newsletter that continues to reach nearly a quarter million subscribers; and ongoing webinars and public educational programming.

Please count on us to add so much more in 2024! We believe the urgency has never been greater.

See you in 2024!

Onward!

Photo courtesy of Michael Pfister, Unsplash