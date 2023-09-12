Revolutionizing Agrifood Systems: A Blueprint for a Sustainable Future

The Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), and Food Systems for the Future (FSF) are co-launching a new report titled Transforming Agrifood Systems for People, Planet, and Prosperity. The report highlights the importance of embracing diversified, systems-oriented, and science-based solutions as we look to accelerate food system transformation and address the challenges of the climate crisis.

The report outlines the crucial role of agrifood systems transformation in securing nutrition, health, and well-being, while also mitigating and adapting to the accelerating climate crisis. It sheds light on the complex nature of the global food crisis, highlighting the necessity for a diverse range of solutions that can effectively navigate the intricate trade-offs among climate, health, and livelihood objectives. This multidimensional approach is illustrated through a series of case studies, which also introduce The Impact Fingerprint methodology – an evaluation tool which considers the different actors, time dimensions, and geographic scales of initiatives. The report closes with a resounding call to action for key agrifood system stakeholders, including policymakers, private financiers, and businesses, urging them to unite in the development of a coalition committed to catalyzing agrifood systems transformation.

EDF, FSF, and The Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts are partnering during NYC Climate Week to host a report launch event on September 18th, 2023. Register for the event by clicking HERE, or using the link below, to learn more about transforming agrifood systems amidst the climate crisis, and be the first to view the report!

Photo Courtesy of Tomasz Bazylins, Unsplash