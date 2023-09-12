FT Header Banner Top- 2023

Climate Change

Report Finds That Agriculture Is Breaching Several Planetary Boundaries

A new report from McKinsey finds that agriculture is the largest contributor to human society exceeding planetary boundaries.
Ian Muir Smith

Ian Muir Smith is a Research Fellow at Food Tank. Before joining Food Tank, Ian worked at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (a United Nations agency), writing stories about the impact of climate finance on smallholder farmers. Ian has lived with and learned from organic farmers in South Africa, rural Kenya, and Chicago, his hometown. Ian's research interests include food sovereignty, climate change, and alternatives to development embodied through indigenous, regenerative, and community led agriculture.

