Hope in the Water to Premiere on PBS Summer 2024

PBS recently announced the forthcoming premiere of Hope in the Water, a groundbreaking, character-driven docuseries set to debut on the network in Summer 2024. The three-part series showcases blue food solutions and innovations around the globe to help feed the world and global waterways.

“Through Hope in the Water we are on a mission to reimagine a planet where both ecological balance and food abundance are possible. Our series is a fresh take on how we can rewrite menus worldwide that will create a meaningful and lasting impact for generations to come,” David E. Kelley, the producer of the series, says in the press release.

Kelley, a storytelling visionary and 13-time Emmy Award-winning producer, produced the series in collaboration with four-time James Beard Award and Emmy Award winner Chef Andrew Zimmern and his production company Intuitive Content. The series is directed by award-winning filmmaker Brian Peter Falk.

Hope in the Water embarks on a global journey, uncovering creative solutions and breakthrough blue food technologies that can save the threatened seas and fresh waterways while feeding future generations. Celebrated environmental activists, Shailene Woodley, Martha Stewart, José Andrés, and Baratunde Thurston reveal the hidden costs of the climate crisis, irresponsible fishing, and habitat destruction. The docuseries shines a light on the stories of innovators, aquafarmers, and fishers who are leading initiatives to build a sustainable future for the planet.

Hope in the Water is part of a larger multi-year impact campaign led by Fed by Blue. The nonprofit aims to provide and inspire visionaries, thought leaders, ocean enthusiasts, activists, and consumers with the knowledge and resources to help protect and participate in a responsible blue food system.

“We’re honored to be a part of the journey in bringing this important food system to bear in what are some of the most engaging conversations with thought leaders and experts,” Jennifer Bushman, co-founder of Fed by Blue, tells Food Tank. “We aim to always see how we can include our blue food system and align where we can have both water protection and water production in service to the future of food.”

Hope in the Water is part of a multi-year, multi-platform initiative from PBS exploring how every aspect of the climate crisis impacts communities, countries, and the entire planet. PBS’ Climate, Nature, & Our Planet initiative aims to provide a deeper understanding of the issues surrounding the climate crisis and explore its intersections with conservation, biodiversity, and the ecosystem.

Photo courtesy of Hiroko Yoshii, Unsplash