Transitioning to Alternative Practices Is ‘No Longer a Choice.’ The Question Is How

During a recent fireside conversation at the U.N. Climate Change Conference, Daniela Chiriac of the Climate Policy Initiative (CPI) highlighted the importance of connecting investors, agrifood businesses, and researchers. The conversation was co-organized by Food Tank and the Food and Agriculture Pavilion.

CPI is an analysis and advisory organization that focuses on finance and policy. In her role as Secretariat for the ClimateShot Investor Coalition, Chiriac helps to lead an initiative to scale up investments in agriculture and food systems to benefit climate and nature.

The goal of this work is to “build more consensus” around priorities, promote “evidence-based tools and methodologies for investment” and measure the impact of those investments, Chiriac explains.

Much of this work entails bridging the gap between stakeholder groups to ensure objectives are aligned. One of the Coalition’s action groups, led by CGIAR, focuses on highlighting the tools and evidence that can support the adoption of sustainable practices in food and agriculture systems.

The Coalition also works closely with food and agriculture businesses to quantify the impacts of these nature-positive approaches. According to Ciriac, food businesses are already keenly aware that the conventional models are no longer working. But they need support to present this information to investors in a way that both groups can understand.

“It’s not a choice anymore. There’s no alternative but to take that into account. It’s more [about] the how,” she says. “What are the practices, what are the technologies that are able to bring those adaptations to the farmers? And how can they get the finance they need to expand their businesses?”

Watch the full conversation below.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.