Careit: Turning Food Surplus into Community Solutions

Careit: Transforming Food Donation Careit, a food donation and rescue software, is working to empower nonprofits and communities across the United States by providing equal access to surplus food and resources. Through a free matching marketplace, Careit connects businesses and institutions with excess food to local nonprofit organizations addressing food insecurity.

“We have seen an uptick in food insecurity in the past year, so now we’re opening up to new types of food to come into this starving food system,” Alyson Schill, Co-Founder and CEO of Careit, tells Food Tank. “That’s happening across the U.S. right now and it’s enabling more nonprofit organizations to source relationships between donors that they previously didn’t even know about.”

Careit operates through a mobile app, where businesses can create profiles and share details about surplus food they have. Nonprofit organizations with a Careit account then receive timely notifications when a donation in their area is posted or assigned to them. Upon notification, the organization has the option to either accept or decline that donation. If it is rejected, the donation becomes available again for other potential partners. Once a match is made, both parties can use the app’s chat features to confirm the donation, record details including the weight and temperature of the food and coordinate the logistics for pickup.

“Our focus is to create an ease of use with the technological features that Careit can offer businesses that previously haven’t had the ability to donate as frequently or ever before and allow them to actually start a food donation program or expand a food donation program they previously had,” Schill tells Food Tank.

Schill says Careit is also helping grocery stores increase the amount of food they can deliver to the community through donations. Grocery stores typically have a relationship with a food bank that is connected to a variety of smaller, local organizations.

Schill says these smaller organizations are usually only able to pick up food from the store once or twice a week, and occasionally miss the pickups altogether. Careit has been able to fill in some of these gaps of missed pickups by building food donation relationships between larger grocery stores and smaller organizations. “We have been helping Sprouts Farmers Market to make sure that they have the right partners in each area so that food is distributed equitably,” she says.

Careit is also helping all of Sprouts Farmers Market locations to become compliant with SB1383, a California law requiring organic waste facilities and operations to measure and report organic waste material activity.

And the platform is broadening its focus beyond food to include household goods, including kitchen equipment, hand sanitizer, and other products. They are also exploring animal feed and have already helped farms in multiple states receive donations that they can use to care for their livestock. According to Schill, Careit’s approach toward animal feed donation is particularly notable due to longstanding issues of traceability within the industry.

“Careit is helping these smaller farms that are at the cutting edge of this old practice, that’s also new in terms of modern society’s way of viewing it, to make it visible and the norm,” Schill tells Food Tank.

Schill envisions Careit evolving into a vital resource for redistribution among nonprofit organizations, with the potential to contribute to effective emergency rescue relief as well. Careit is also initiating two partnerships in Portland, Oregon and Memphis, Tennessee aimed at establishing food donation programs and measuring their successes for future scalability.

“We’re doing some really big projects where we are helping groups of stadiums, event centers, or public places like zoos and colleges to collaborate to increase the amount of food they’re donating, to increase their composting, and then just in general, to have more sustainable practices around food systems,” Schill tells Food Tank.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Alyson Schill