Friedman School’s Transformation: Advancing Equity and Impact in Nutrition

The Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University is undergoing a strategic transformation. Centered around the principles of equity and impact, the changes aim to make nutrition education more accessible, further research addressing current global issues, and broaden the school’s reach.

“High-quality, evidence-based, equitable nutrition information is more critical now than ever,” Christina Economos, Dean of the Friedman School, tells Food Tank. Established in 1978, the Friedman School bills itself as “the only graduate school of Nutrition in the United States” and has decades of history of innovation in nutrition science and policy.

This transformation is working to build on that legacy, allowing the school to face the challenges of a new age and meet the increasingly complex needs of people around the world, Economos describes.

To further equity in nutrition education, the Friedman School is focusing on accessibility, helping ensure its educational offerings are available to a wide range of students. The goal, Economos says, is to open their “doors as wide as possible and expand access to the incredible work we do here to people across the globe.”

In addition to its on-campus Master of Science (MS) in Nutrition program, the Friedman School now provides an Online MS in nutrition, allowing students worldwide to pursue their degree on a part- or full-time basis. The Accelerated MS program enables undergraduate students to earn a master’s degree while completing their bachelor’s studies. And for professionals interested in deepening their nutrition knowledge, the school has introduced continuing education courses, micro-credentials, and graduate certificates.

As the school develops new pathways to earn a degree in nutrition, Economos is eager to foster a student experience that “feels really robust and rewarding and connective.”

To maintain rigorous academic standards and community building, Friedman is offering live and interactive seminars, opportunities for connection that will factor in time zones, and a suite of experiential learning opportunities around the globe.

The school is also developing and strengthening institutional partnerships, creating dual degree and summer research programs with universities in countries like Taiwan, the Philippines, and Thailand. The hope, according to Economos, is to expose new groups of students to the Friedman School, its faculty, and its expertise, and to give Friedman students exposure to other institutions.

Incorporating a variety of lived experiences into dialogues and problem solving enriches learning opportunities for students and continuous development for faculty, she describes.

Recognizing the need to evolve as global issues change with time, the school is refocusing and expanding its four core research themes. Sustainable Food Systems for Human and Planetary Health investigates food systems solutions that support both human health and environmental sustainability. Nourished Communities Around the Globe studies malnutrition and the complex challenges that arise from food insecurity. Food and Nutrition Equity for All covers nutrition equity topics including food is medicine, federal nutrition programs, community-based obesity prevention, and data analytics and AI. And Nutritional Wellbeing Across the Lifespan examines chronic diseases and how nutrition and dietary patterns influence health and wellbeing.

These research themes, last updated in 2016, were developed to build on the strengths and expertise of Friedman’s faculty. The goal was to foster interdisciplinary collaborations and secure large-scale funding to support global initiatives, Economos explains.

In tandem with these educational and research transformations, the Friedman School is broadening its impact by enhancing its digital presence. Built with digital accessibility as a priority, the school’s new website provides an intuitive experience for users exploring the school’s educational programs, research, and resources.

At the heart of this transformation is the school’s desire to build an equitable global community dedicated to advancing nutrition science and policy.

Dean Economos envisions the Friedman School as a place for people who care about making the world better with food and nutrition. She also hopes to foster an inclusive environment in which people are “able to bring their authentic self to their work when they are here, and their own way to impact the world once they leave.”

Photo courtesy of Mikael Kristenson, Unsplash