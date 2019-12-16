On January 22, 2020, the Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems at Arizona State University will be co-hosting a Food Tank Summit in partnership with the University of Hawai’i, West O’ahu’s Sustainable Community Food Systems Program.

The first ASU-Food Tank Summit will focus on The Wisdom of Indigenous Food Ways. The event will incorporate topics that expand upon indigenous food ways and biodiversity including soil and food justice. Native American communities have always focused on soil health and have centuries of wisdom from cultivating crops in a variety of soil conditions according to Kathleen Merrigan, Executive Director of the Swette Center.

By focusing on food justice, entrenched inequalities, and social inclusion, the Swette Center and Food Tank hope to reference the recent upsurge in awareness about indigenous peoples. “I just want to make sure that we find a way to amplify voices that have not been fully heard,” Merrigan tells Food Tank.

The Swette Center is focused on holistic, transdisciplinary research about everything from the land itself to the people that work it. The Center has five main focus areas, according to Merrigan: organic agriculture, progressive industry leaders, true cost accounting, the “power of deliciousness,” and the development of new degree programs.

“Investing in the next generation is… probably the highest value work I could do,” Merrigan tells Food Tank. The Swette Center collaborates with other research centers and departments on campus to offer numerous undergraduate and graduate degree programs centered around sustainable food systems. The Swette Center also partners with the School of Sustainability to offer a Sustainability Teachers’ Academy to train teachers on how to educate their students about food systems sustainability.

The biggest barrier to learning from indigenous peoples is that most people have misconceptions of Native Americans based on negative stereotypes—or have no conception at all, according to Merrigan. “People don’t understand the richness of tradition and the way… Native Americans have protected biodiversity,” Merrigan tells Food Tank. The Swette Center and Food Tank Summit is an opportunity to gain wisdom directly from indigenous peoples.

