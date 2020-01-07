Food Tank Summit Header

Press Release

New Report Explores the Environmental Impact of Food Packaging

A new report says that consumers often times overlook food packaging, as well as the impact that it has on the environment.
Iris Leung

Iris is a digital marketer in the tech industry. She’s written about food safety, food transparency, food history, urbanism and other topics for BBC, Forbes, CityLab, Vice Motherboard, and Monocle as a freelance journalist. Currently studying food security in the Canadian and global context, she spends a lot of time trying to improve her own food literacy and conducting kitchen experiments. Iris is passionate about helping consumers have access to the right data when making informed decisions and wants to champion all causes that protect local food culture and culinary traditions.

Previous Article
The Dairy Revolution: Vegan CEO Working to Help Dairy Farmers
Next Article
Wild Crops Boost Food Security in the Sahel

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

ft_membership