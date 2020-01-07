Food Tank Summit Header

The Dairy Revolution: Vegan CEO Working to Help Dairy Farmers

Miyoko Schinner, CEO Miyoko's Kitchen, revolutionizes dairy, replacing animals with plants and reaching across the aisle to help American dairy farmers.
Samantha Skinazi

Samantha Skinazi is a writer and researcher specializing in the food system, ethics, animals, and the environment. She recently completed a Ph.D. in Literature at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she wrote Animal People: Freaks, Elitists, Fanatics, and Haters in U.S. Discourses about Veganism. Her dissertation dismantles stereotypes about vegans, telling the curious story of how a practice that seeks to reduce harm has become a frequent subject of cultural ridicule. She also explores problems in vegan communities such as white privilege, single-issue optics, and perfectionism.

