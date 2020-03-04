The Impact of Food on Economic Development

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” We bring you to a recent Food Tank Live event at The Hatchery in Chicago. Dalton Barker of Crain’s Chicago Business sits down with Walter Burnett Jr, Alderman of Chicago’s 27th Ward to discuss the changing and competitive landscape of the city’s restaurant scene. “You have to figure out how to bring that out of town money, other money from other communities to your neighborhood to help sustain it, because I can’t spend $300 on my wife every day. I wish I could,” Burnett says.

Join the Conversation: