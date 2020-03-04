Crops and Commodities

Largest Seed Deposit in a Decade at Svalbard Global Seed Vault Celebrates Diversity

Katherine Walla

Katherine Walla is Food Tank’s Newsdesk Coordinator and Intern Supervisor. She graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service studying food justice and global hunger. Katherine has worked with nonprofit institutions and student organizations related to international affairs and social justice, and is also a neighborhood bartender!

Previous Article
Opinion | Ditch the Lawn, Save the Wild Bees
Next Article
The Impact of Food on Economic Development
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

ft_membership