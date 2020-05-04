COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Food Waste

As Food Waste and Insecurity Spike, ReFED’s COVID-19 Food Waste Solutions Fund Aims to Spark Change Beyond the Pandemic

With US$1 million in grants, ReFED is supporting organizations that can prevent 10 million pounds of food waste during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jared Kaufman

Jared Kaufman is a Research and Writing Fellow with Food Tank and a Boston-based food journalist and cheesemonger. He’s currently pursuing a master’s degree in gastronomy at Boston University with an emphasis in food policy, and he holds a magazine journalism degree from the University of Missouri. He’s originally from Minneapolis and drinks an immense amount of coffee. Follow him on Twitter @jaredography / email: jared@foodtank.com

Previous Article
School Nutrition Staff Working to Feed Groups Impacted From COVID-19
Next Article
7 Places Where Soda Taxes Are Working
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: