Food Tank Memberships

Food Access

Flint Fresh is Challenging a Food Apartheid By Delivering Fresh Produce to Residents

Flint Fresh is a community-based organization working to challenge a food apartheid by increasing fresh food access to residents in Flint, Michigan.
Gabby Lozano

Gabby Lozano is a Research and Writing Intern at Food Tank. She is currently a sophomore at New York University majoring in Global Liberal Studies with a concentration in Politics, Rights, and Development, and minoring in Food Studies. She is from Northern Virginia and in the past has worked with nonprofit and journalism organizations.

Previous Article
12 Organizations Creating Food Products From Upcycled Food Waste
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
Food Tank Summits - World Food Day 2020
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: