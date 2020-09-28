International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste Highlights Need for Global Food System Reform

To celebrate the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) North America will screen the documentary “Wasted: The Story of Food Waste” on September 29.

“Wasted: The Story of Food Waste” features food celebrities like Anthony Bourdain, Mario Batali, Dan Barber, and other world-famous chefs. As they discuss global food loss, they reimagine the future of food and how to create sustainable solutions.

The FAO North America session will screen the documentary and a panel discussion about food loss and waste. Panelists include chef Radhika Kahndelwal; Iyeshima Harris, program director of East New York Farms; Lía Celi, sustainability manager at Intercorp Retail; and Angela Frigo, Secretary General of the European Food Banks Federation. The conversation will be moderated by Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg.

Established in 2019, the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste highlights the essential need to reduce food loss and waste. With this year’s celebration taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic, FAO North America calls for the need to reform the global food system.

The event will take place virtually via Zoom on September 29 at 4 PM EST. To join the discussion, participants can register for the session here.

Photo courtesy of Marisol Benitez, Unsplash

Join the Conversation: