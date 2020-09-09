Food Tank Memberships

Press Release

National Black Farmers’ Association Calls For Boycott Against John Deere

The National Black Farmers’ Association President John Boyd call for boycotts against John Deere for having “little respect for black farmers.”
Jason Flatt

Jason (he/him) is a Food Tank intern and a recent AmeriCorps-turned-employee at a food systems nonprofit in New Jersey. He focused on government food assistance programs during his Master of Public Administration, but now, he is more engrossed in how communities across the U.S. can revolutionize their whole food systems. While his most recent endeavors include implementing food recovery programs in New Jersey public schools, he is generally just passionate about how we can make food more accessible, affordable, democratic, and culturally appropriate for everybody.

