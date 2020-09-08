Food Tank Memberships

Policy and Organizing

New on the Podcast: Suzanne Adely, Sonia Singh Discuss Food Workers’ Rights

Rob Pera

Rob Pera is a freelance audio producer in Los Angeles, CA who specializes in podcasts. He works with clients of all sizes, from networks and corporations to individuals with a podcast shaped twinkle in their eye. Robert believes that healthy, delicious food can be affordable and accessible. More information is available at robpera.com.

Previous Article
Dreaming Out Loud Receives ReFED Grant to Recover Food Waste in D.C.
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: