New on the Podcast: Suzanne Adely, Sonia Singh Discuss Food Workers’ Rights

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Food Chain Worker Alliance Co-Directors Suzanne Adely and Sonia Singh discuss how institutions are failing to protect food workers during COVID-19. They also discuss how the Black Lives Matter movement is highlighting racial inequities in the food system. Suzanne and Sonia outline their policy objectives and talk about how the pandemic might reshape workers’ rights long term.

