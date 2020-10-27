Lineup Announcement: Food Tank’s Virtual Summit

Food Tank is excited to announce that on December 1, in partnership with the Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition, we will host our virtual summit “Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork.” Setting the stage for the 2021 United Nations World Food Systems Summit, the event will explore what it will take to end hunger, improve health, sustain livelihoods, and protect the natural environment. The summit will feature more than 30 chefs, activists, farmers, policymakers, and more. Here is our list of confirmed speakers – with more to be added – in alphabetical order:

José Andrés, Chef and Founder, World Central Kitchen

Dan Barber, Chef and Co-Owner, Blue Hill and Blue Hill at Stone Barns

Guido Barilla, Chairman, Barilla Group; Chairman, Barilla Foundation

Chris Barrett, Professor and Co-Editor-in-Chief of Food Policy, Cornell University

Lucy Biggers, NowThis

Sara Bleich, Professor of Public Health Policy, Department of Health Policy and Management, Harvard Chan School of Public Health

Massimo Bottura, Chef and Owner, Osteria Francescana

Francesca Bria, President, Italian National Innovation Fund

Bobby Chinn, international chef, television presenter, restaurateur, and cookbook author

Dr. Sandro Demaio, Founder, Sandro Demaio Foundation, and Australian TV personality

A.C. Gallo, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Whole Foods Market

Fiona Harvey, The Guardian

Tanya Holland, Chef and Owner, Brown Sugar Kitchen

Gilbert Houngbo, President, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)

Dr. Mark Hyman, American physician and New York Times best-selling author

Dr. Peggy Liu, Chairperson of the Joint U.S.-China Collaboration on Clean Energy (JUCCCE), World Economic Forum

Emily Ma, Lead, Food Systems, X (the moonshot factory) at Google

Jannes Maes, President, CEJA, European Council of Young Farmers

Danny Meyer, Founder and CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group

Julia Moskin, The New York Times

Elizabeth Mpofu, General Coordinator, La Via Campesina

Edie Mukiibi, Vice President, Slow Food International, and Co-Founder, Developing Innovations in School and Community Cultivation Project

Leah Penniman, Co-Founder, Soul Fire Farm, and author, Farming While Black

Laura Reiley, The Washington Post

Andrea Renda, Senior Research Fellow and Head of Global Governance, Regulation, Innovation, and the Digital Economy (GRID), Centre for European Policy Studies

Prof. Walter Ricciardi, Scientific Adviser to Italy’s Minister of Health and Member, European Advisory Committee on Health Research, World Health Organization

Jeffrey Sachs, Professor and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University, and Director, U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network

Elly Schlein, Vice President, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Chloe Sorvino, Forbes

Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO, Aleph Farms in Israel

Satya Tripathi, Assistant Secretary-General, U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP)

Janusz Wojciechowski, European Commissioner for Agriculture

The event is free to attend and will begin on December 1 at 8:00 a.m. EST. See the agenda here and register now so as not to miss out: http://bit.ly/ resettingfoodsystem

