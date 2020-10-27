Lineup Announcement: Food Tank’s Virtual Summit

Food Tank is excited to announce that on December 1, in partnership with the Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition, we will host our virtual summit “Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork.”
Setting the stage for the 2021 United Nations World Food Systems Summit, the event will explore what it will take to end hunger, improve health, sustain livelihoods, and protect the natural environment.
The summit will feature more than 30 chefs, activists, farmers, policymakers, and more. Here is our list of confirmed speakers – with more to be added – in alphabetical order:
José Andrés, Chef and Founder, World Central Kitchen
Dan Barber, Chef and Co-Owner, Blue Hill and Blue Hill at Stone Barns
Guido Barilla, Chairman, Barilla Group; Chairman, Barilla Foundation
Chris Barrett, Professor and Co-Editor-in-Chief of Food Policy, Cornell University
Lucy Biggers, NowThis
Sara Bleich, Professor of Public Health Policy, Department of Health Policy and Management, Harvard Chan School of Public Health
Massimo Bottura, Chef and Owner, Osteria Francescana
Francesca Bria, President, Italian National Innovation Fund
Bobby Chinn, international chef, television presenter, restaurateur, and cookbook author
Dr. Sandro Demaio, Founder, Sandro Demaio Foundation, and Australian TV personality
A.C. Gallo, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Whole Foods Market
Fiona Harvey, The Guardian
Tanya Holland, Chef and Owner, Brown Sugar Kitchen
Gilbert Houngbo, President, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)
Dr. Mark Hyman, American physician and New York Times best-selling author
Dr. Peggy Liu, Chairperson of the Joint U.S.-China Collaboration on Clean Energy (JUCCCE), World Economic Forum
Emily Ma, Lead, Food Systems, X (the moonshot factory) at Google
Jannes Maes, President, CEJA, European Council of Young Farmers
Danny Meyer, Founder and CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group
Julia Moskin, The New York Times
Elizabeth Mpofu, General Coordinator, La Via Campesina
Edie Mukiibi, Vice President, Slow Food International, and Co-Founder, Developing Innovations in School and Community Cultivation Project
Leah Penniman, Co-Founder, Soul Fire Farm, and author, Farming While Black
Laura Reiley, The Washington Post
Andrea Renda, Senior Research Fellow and Head of Global Governance, Regulation, Innovation, and the Digital Economy (GRID), Centre for European Policy Studies
Prof. Walter Ricciardi, Scientific Adviser to Italy’s Minister of Health and Member, European Advisory Committee on Health Research, World Health Organization
Jeffrey Sachs, Professor and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University, and Director, U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network
Elly Schlein, Vice President, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Chloe Sorvino, Forbes
Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO, Aleph Farms in Israel
Satya Tripathi, Assistant Secretary-General, U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP)
Janusz Wojciechowski, European Commissioner for Agriculture
The event is free to attend and will begin on December 1 at 8:00 a.m. EST. See the agenda here and register now so as not to miss out: http://bit.ly/