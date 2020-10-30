New on the Podcast: Jeff Dunn on the Food Industry, Carrots, and Going Plant-Based

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani talks with Jeff Dunn, Bolthouse Farms Chairman and CEO. Bolthouse Farms, a leading carrot grower and distributor in the U.S., has branched out to functional beverages, dressings, and plant-powered meal “swaps,” which Dunn believes can help Americans eat more plant-based diets and live healthier lifestyles. He describes Bolthouse’s latest innovations and how they are addressing discrepancies in the food system and industry.

