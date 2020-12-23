Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Indigenous Knowledge

Cooking Matters Colorado Highlights and Supports Indigenous Cooking

Allison Reser

Allison Reser (she/her/hers) is a food lover, outdoor enthusiast, and hater of single-use plastics. With an interdisciplinary B.S. in Ecosystem Science and Sustainability from Colorado State University, Allison’s niche is to bridge the gap between scientific fact and responsible actions that anyone can take to protect our natural resources. Her experience ranges from sustainability consulting in the entertainment industry, to being an Urban Park Ranger in New York City.

Previous Article
A New Musical, TREES, Tells the Story of the Forest
No Newer Articles
Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-2
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: