A New Musical, TREES, Tells the Story of the Forest

“TREES: A New Musical” is using song and dance to explore the interconnectedness of all living beings on Earth and the destructiveness of humankind.

Inspired by The Hidden Life Of Trees, a best-selling book by Peter Wohlleben, TREES tells the story of pollution, climate change, and deforestation from the perspective of trees.

The show is produced by wild project, a non-profit theater located in New York’s East Village that focuses on supporting eco-friendly artists and productions. Original music and lyrics are by MUR, a New York City-based visual and performance artist.

“There is no us vs. them, there is no better than, there is nothing superior or inferior. We have to respect our earth, we have to respect each other,” MUR tells Food Tank.

The production aims to inspire viewers to use their own talents to speak up and advocate for the protection of trees and our planet. “Hopefully, this can create collective consciousness that helps heal the world and all living things,” says MUR.

Originally slated to premiere as a live, full-length musical in April 2020, TREES was adapted to a thirty-minute online version due to COVID-19.

“Thirty minutes seems right for a modern musical,” MUR tells FoodTank. MUR believes that digital theater also has the advantage of being more accessible. “Let’s give Broadway access to the world. It no longer has to be an elitist institution with a US$250 dollar ticket.”

TREES is available for streaming now through December 27, 2020. Watch the trailer for TREES here, and click here to purchase on-demand tickets for US$15.

