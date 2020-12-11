Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Books + Films

Nourishing Community Through Art: Estella Scrooge Benefits Food Tank

Emily Payne

Emily is Food Tank’s Editor and a writer focusing on food, agriculture, environment, and health (and the intersection of them all). Currently based in Denver, Colorado.

Previous Article
New Report from World Wildlife Fund Explores Planet-Based Diets
No Newer Articles
Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-2
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: