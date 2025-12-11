Food Systems Transformation in 2026 Will Be Powered by People

Throughout this year, whether I’ve found myself in some of the world’s largest cities or small farming communities in Ethiopia and Guatemala, one thing is clear: We achieve meaningful food system transformation one person at a time.

The kind of systemic transformation we need to see is made possible by meaningful relationships between people, where we make decisions with other people’s well-being in mind. It’s made possible by broad societal collaboration between individuals, where we can break down silos and share knowledge.

This is certainly true here at Food Tank! As an organization powered by grassroots support from members around the globe, everything we do is made possible by you.

THANK YOU, from the bottom of my heart, to the community of members who have helped us uplift food system solutions all year long.

In 2025, Food Tank has celebrated the intersection of food and the arts in major ways. During Summits at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT, and SXSW in Austin, TX, creative folks like chefs, filmmakers, farmers, advocates, and more convened to shine a spotlight on the power of environmental storytelling.

And at Climate Week NYC, each of our unprecedented 15 packed-house Summits began with a performance from Broadway stars—which injected much-needed beauty and hope into urgent discussions of climate action! We also staged a workshop reading of “Catalyst Coffee,” an original musical about labor organizing in the food service industry.

We were honored to bring success stories both to food-focused events—including Stop Food Waste Day, the annual National Food is Medicine Summit, and by hosting the official North America World Food Day celebration—and to discussions across disciplines. At symposiums around the world focusing on wellness, social justice, legal studies, and more, we showcased how food systems can connect the dots between unexpected and complex topics.

We also continued bringing food policy conversations directly to the places they matter most. In May, we headed to Washington, D.C., for a Capitol Hill luncheon event on how Food is Medicine can transform healthcare, convened the inaugural Food and Agriculture Policy Summit in October, and returned just yesterday ago for a luncheon exploring ultra-processed foods.

On the global scale, Food Tank brought nuanced discussions of food systems and policy to the U.K. for London Climate Action Week, to Ethiopia for the UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake, and to Brazil for COP30, the landmark UN Climate Change Conference. There, we organized a robust lineup of programming to engage agricultural ministers, negotiators, farmers, climate journalists, civil society and business leaders, funders, and more to ensure that these decision-makers recognize the importance of food and agriculture action.

In addition, we have also continued to publish daily articles, deliver this newsletter straight to your inbox, and release weekly episodes of our podcast “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg.”

There is no food system without the individual farmers, ranchers, farmworkers, food processors, factory workers, packagers, truck drivers, seed savers, chefs, business owners, food justice advocates, and countless other hardworking, passionate folks up and down the food chain. It’s also no exaggeration to say that Food Tank wouldn’t be Food Tank without each and every Food Tanker like you!

Food Tank members receive exclusive access to Food Tank Summits, even when they are sold out to the public; invitations to special virtual members-only discussions with food system luminaries; and other tokens of our appreciation throughout the year. Your support also means that we can continue to make most of our programming completely free to attend and livestream these events for our global audience.

