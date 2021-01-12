Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Aquaculture

Senate Re-Introduction of AQUAA Act Could Be a Cause for Concern

FoodPrint has recently released its Seafood Report which focuses on aquaculture, the many challenges of using aquaculture, and the AQUAA Act.
Matthew Wein

A recent graduate of Horace Mann School, Matthew will be attending Emory University in 2021 to study Finance and International Relations with a concentration in Environmentally Conscious Business. He hopes to change the way we interact with the world.

Previous Article
Superfood Bar with Compostable Wrapper Reclaims Carbon
No Newer Articles
Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-2
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: