Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Business

COVID-19 Spurs Demand in the Frozen Food Industry

Frozen food consumption increases during COVID-19, with suppliers revealing healthier and more diversified options with long shelf lives.
Madison Morse

Madison is a Research and Communications intern at Food Tank and recent graduate of the University of Florida. She holds an MA in Economics and a BA in both Economics and International Studies, where she focussed on International Development. She has worked with both the International Rescue Committee and the American Red Cross, focussing on community development. Her passion is in agricultural economics and its application in creating food security programs for the global community.

