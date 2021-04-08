Join Food Tank and the Danone Institute North America for a Conversation on Sustainable Food Systems

Food Tank, in partnership with Danone Institute North America, will host the virtual event, One Planet. One Health , to discuss solutions to build more sustainable local food systems. The free event will take place at 12:00PM EST on May 6, 2021.

Moderated by Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg, conversations will focus on challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ways that communities can enhance the sustainability of food systems in a way that advances human nutrition and planetary health. Attendees can register here.

“The pandemic has not only sparked a health crisis but also has emerged as one of the most destructive economic and societal challenges of our time,” says Leslie Lytle, President of Danone Institute North America and professor at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Conversations will be moderated by Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg. Speakers, listed in alphabetical order, include:

Diane Moss, Project New Village

Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, Friedman School of Nutrition Science & Policy, Tufts University

Jose Oliva, HEAL Food Alliance

A-dae Romero-Briones (Cochiti/Kiowa), First Nations Development Institute

Tambra Raye Stevenson, MPH, Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture (WANDA)

Danone Institute North America has also opened a grant program to help local communities live the “One Planet. One Health” vision. Danone Institute North America launched the “One Planet. One Health” Initiative grant program in 2019 to support local projects that strengthen food systems, reflecting Danone’s belief that the health of people and the health of the planet are interconnected.

Danone Institute North America will award a total of up to $160,000 for this initiative. Individual team grants of $30,000 plus a $10,000 incremental award for the team with the strongest communications plan will be awarded for work to be conducted over a two-year period. The call for entries is open now through June 6, 2021. For information and to submit an application, visit Danone Institute North America here.

Join the Conversation: