Is it Possible to Talk About All Things Food in One Day? We’re Doing it Next Week!

We’re reaching out to keep you in the loop on the amazing All Things Food Summit next week in Austin, Texas, as part of the SXSW festival. It’s going to be a mega-event, and we hope you’ll join us for free, whether in person or from home!

Next Thursday, March 14, Food Tankers will be at the beautiful Barr Mansion in Austin, in partnership with Huston-Tillotson University and Driscoll’s. We’ll be taking over multiple stages with 60+ speakers, plus film viewings, live performances, delicious food, and so much more.

We’re starting at 10AM CT on Thursday, March 14, and you can reserve your spot in person or via livestream by CLICKING HERE .

And we’re calling this event All Things Food because we’re convening discussions on such a wide range of urgent issues in the food system: From sustainable seafood to accessible food environments, from food is medicine to private sector action, from chocolate to outer space (for real)!

Our lineup of speakers—including farmers, advocates, researchers, filmmakers, actors, policymakers, chefs, business leaders, and more—is incredible, if I do say so myself.

Here’s who will be joining us (alphabetically): Bleu Adams, IndigeHub; Joke Aerts, Tony’s Open Chain, Tony’s Chocolonely; Robert Nathan Allen, Little Herds; Daisy Berg, New Seasons Market; Jayson Berryhill, Wholechain; Carmen Blackwood, EarthRise LLC; Gary Blackwood, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Keliann Blazek, Special Assistant to the President for Agriculture and Rural Policy; A-Dae Briones, First Nations Development Institute; Janaya Bruce, Environmental Defense Fund; Katherine Bryar, BioMar; Peter Byck, filmmaker; Sweta Chakraborty, We Don’t Have Time; Joi Chevalier, Austin-Travis County Food Policy Board, The Cook’s Nook; Andrea Chu, Vital Farms; Ben Collier, The Farmlink Project; Sonya Cote, Eden East Farm and Restaurant; Chaz Daughtry, Sweetwater Farms HTX; Simon and Oliver English, filmmakers and celebrity chefs; Erin Flynn, Green Gate Farm; Larry Franklin, Black Lives Veggies; Luis Guardia, Food Research & Action Center; Anamaría Gutiérrez, Este Garden Manager; Natasha Harper-Madison, Austin City Council; Olivia Hernandez, Hernandez Hospitality; Sarela Herrada, SIMPLi; Jay Huang, Chef; Pat Hudson, farmer, Tilghman Seafood; Steven Jennings, Ahold Delhaize USA; Mark Kaplan, Wholechain; Kimya N. Kavehkar, Texas Monthly; Admiral Rachel L. Levine, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Adrian Lipscombe, The 40 Acres Project; Chaunte Lowe, President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition; Amanda Masino, Huston-Tillotson University; Melanie McAfee, Barr Mansion; Kerri McClimen, Niman Ranch; Will McIntee, White House; Liz Mella, Farmers Fridge; Mike Meyer, The Farmlink Project; Judith Monroe, CDC Foundation; Lamar J Moore, celebrity chef and restaurateur; Charlie Morrison, Salad and Go; Paul Newnham, Chefs Manifesto network; Abe Ng, Sushi Maki; Chris Ninnes, Aquaculture Stewardship Council; Michel Nischan, Wholesome Wave; Genevieve Padalecki, actress; Leah Penniman, farmer and food sovereignty advocate; Nicole Portwood, Salad and Go; Saba Rahimian, Austin Monthly; Karuna Rawal, Nature’s Fynd; Erin Russell, food journalist; Alejandra Sanchez, Driscoll’s; Michael Saing, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Shreela V. Sharma, Center for Health Equity, University of Texas Houston; Patricia Sugui, CJ Selecta; Josh and Rebecca Tickell, filmmakers, Common Ground; Toni Tipton-Martin, best-selling author; Clayton Tucker, rancher; Kate Warren, Devex; Matt Welch, The Farm at Mirasol Springs; and Rick Whitted, U.S. Hunger, plus more to be announced soon.

We truly cannot wait to be able to learn from all these smart and inspiring folks!

Attendees will also have the amazing opportunity to see excerpts and screenings of films including “Roots So Deep,”“Farming While Black,” “Abundance,” “Feeding Tomorrow,” “Making Waves,” and “Field Among Fields,” plus a special featured full viewing of the film “Common Ground.”

If you don’t want to miss out, get FREE TICKETS HERE!

Of course, as always, we’re making this event accessible via livestream, so you can tune in from wherever in the world you are. Be sure to click the link and grab your spot, too.

There’s just one thing that only in-person attendees can do with us—eat! And thanks to so many mission-driven brands, those joining us at SXSW will be eating well.

All day, we’ll serve amazing food—breakfast, lunch, and dinner!—including Nature’s Touch smoothies, Parlor Coffee, Traditional Medicinals tea, Vital Farms/Taco Deli breakfast tacos, Applegate spicy chicken bites and waffles, Strong Roots cauliflower hashbrown toasts, Nature’s Fynd yogurt and breakfast patties, Driscoll’s fresh berries, Nature’s Path rice puffs, Impossible spicy sausage gravy, bagels and Nature’s Fynd dairy-free cream cheese, Acme Smoked Fish Co. smoked salmon, Farmer’s Fridge salads and grain bowls, Impossible meatballs over Gotham Greens pesto, Tindle sope, Salad and Go, paella and peach cobbler from Texas Parks and Wildlife, Floofy’s Fluff popcorn and cotton candy, Daily Harvest popsicles, Little Sesame hummus and veggies, a Niman Ranch charcuterie table, Riverence Trout, Certified Origins olive oil ice cream, and snacks and take-home gifts from Rä Foods, Daily Crunch, Saffron Road Foods, Yolele Foods, Brass Roots Food, Dr. Bronner’s, Hu Kitchen, Guayaki, Bored Cow, Tony’s Chocolonely, and more.

Following the amazing day, we’ll have an evening reception with Bonterra Organic Vineyards wines, Vista Brewing beers, cocktails from Makers Mark and Still Austin, delicious mocktails, and even more amazing snacks and desserts from our wonderful and sustainable partners.

We’re getting more excited every day to head down to Austin for SXSW!

But again, you don’t need to be in Texas to join All Things Food! Spend time with us virtually by CLICKING HERE.

And if you’ll be there in person, say hello! Let us know you’ll join us for All Things Food by registering here—we’re excited to see you.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Duffy, Unsplash