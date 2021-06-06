Food Tank Announces Additions to Board of Directors

Food Tank is excited to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. The newest board members are Regina Anderson, Executive Director for the Food Recovery Network and Marc Zornes, Founder of Winnow.

“The Food Tank Board is absolutely thrilled to welcome Regina Anderson and Marc Zornes. Regina Anderson’s leadership in the non-profit and advocacy space is second to none. Marc Zornes brings a mission-led business leadership background and is a terrific sounding board and mentor. Food Tank is rapidly expanding and we are well served by these two incredibly qualified stewards,” says Bernard Pollack, Food Tank’s Co-founder and Board Chair.

Anderson joined Food Recovery Network as the Executive Director in 2015 and is responsible for setting the vision, strategy and fundraising efforts for the organization. She works with her team, stakeholders and partners around the country to make higher education the first sector where food recovery is the norm and not the exception.

“As a convener of thought and aggregator of critical knowledge to improve and heal the food system, Food Tank is a powerhouse organization that shares all the voices we need to really transform how we think about our food,” Anderson tells Food Tank. “As a new Board member, I cannot wait to dig into the work to help Food Tank continue to thrive and reach more people.”

Zornes is a former top-rated McKinsey Engagement Manager where he was a leader in the consumer and sustainability practices. He founded Winnow to help the hospitality sector cut food waste using technology. Since its launch five years ago Winnow has been deployed in 40 countries. Kitchens using Winnow typically see food waste cut in half within 12 months, and chefs using Winnow are collectively saving 23 million meals each year.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Food Tank’s work for a long time,” Zornes tells Food Tank. “Dani and the team at Food Tank have the unique pairing of having their finger on the pulse to understand how we make our food system better and the ear of those that can make it happen. In joining Food Tank’s board, I hope to be able to bring some of my experience in helping the team scale their impact further. But in truth, I’m really here to help any way I can in humble service to a cause I deeply believe in.”

