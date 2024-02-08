Food Recovery Network Teams Up with Local Students to Recover Surplus Food During Super Bowl LVIII

During The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, NV, Food Recovery Network (FRN) and local college students will recover surplus food to prevent it from going to waste.

FRN, a student-led movement dedicated to fighting food waste and hunger, will work with volunteers, including students from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, to rescue uneaten food and donate it to the Just One Project. The nonprofit recipient works to address food insecurity in southern Nevada through a pop up mobile market, a brick and mortar community market, and grocery delivery.

“We all deserve access to nutritious food—food is a right,” Regina Anderson, Executive Director of FRN, tells Food Tank. “Food Recovery Network provides on the ground food recovery to demonstrate with love and respect how easy, cost effective and fast it can be for all of us to recover food from our large-scale events like the Bullseye Event Group Players Tailgate party before the Big Game, conferences, higher education institutions–you name it–so that we can provide that food to our neighbors who just need some help.”

The Bullseye Event Group Players Tailgate brings together more than 50 active National Football League (NFL) players, celebrities, and guests for food, drinks, and entertainment before the Super Bowl. This marks the fourth year that FRN will recover uneaten food from the Players Tailgate. During last year’s Super Bowl in Phoenix, AZ, FRN reports that they recovered enough food to produce more than 2,400 meals for those in need.

The NFL estimates that Super Bowl events generate as much as 63,500 kilograms of donatable food and drinks. And every year in the United States more than one third of food goes to waste, according to ReFED. Once surplus food finds its way to landfills, it releases harmful greenhouse gases as it breaks down.

“When we recover surplus food, we also help our environment by not sending that food to landfill,” Anderson says. “With just small actions, we can make a tremendous change in the U.S. and move from food waste to food recovery.”

Photo courtesy of Food Recovery Network