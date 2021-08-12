We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Food Tank

Food-Focused SXSW Voting Guide (36 Submissions Worth Upvoting)

Robert Nathan Allen

In 2012 Robert Nathan Allen, or RNA as most call him, got a video his Mom sent about eating bugs, while he was bartending in Austin. He took it a bit too seriously & founded Little Herds in 2013 as an educational resource to the public on the nutritional & environmental benefits of insect agriculture. He helped start the first farming & processing operation in the US growing insects & turning them into food ingredients; co-founded trade group The North American Coalition for Insect Agriculture; & produced The Future of Food @ SXSW 2021. During the pandemic he has worked on emergency food access & meal delivery programs in Austin for vulnerable & hard-to-reach people. He regularly consults with companies & organizations interested in the growing BugAg sector & is an industry expert for a variety of publications & media outlets including NPR, Reuters, Associated Press, NatGeo, Washington Post, Pacific Standard, Newsweek, PopSci, Entrepreneur, Food Network, CNBC, Food Tank and more.

Previous Article
20 Youth Organizations Transforming Food Systems
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Live Tour 2021
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: