We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Food Tank

Company Raises New Funding to Accelerate Food Waste Prevention

Elena Seeley

Elena Seeley is Food Tank’s Content Director. She earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College and an MA in Food Studies from New York University, where she focused on food policy and food-based social movements. Elena has worked with food justice nonprofit organizations, including WhyHunger and The People’s Seed, and is passionate about promoting stories to help build a more equitable and sustainable food system.

Previous Article
Is USAID’s Feed The Future Initiative Sustainable?
Next Article
Sustainable Food Systems and Stable Climates Are Intertwined. Let’s Treat Them that Way
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: