Women Farmers

Research in Tunisia Explores Women Pastoralists’ Roles in Climate Change Adaptation

Research in Tunisia shows that women are more involved in livestock activities than policymakers assumed, and supporting them could mitigate climate change.
Vicky Brown Varela is a Costa Rican-South Carolinian Research and Writing Fellow at Food Tank. She earned her B.A. in International Studies from American University, where she focused on environmental sustainability and peace, global security, and conflict resolution. Her academic and professional interests include the field of political ecology, food sovereignty movements, and environmental peacemaking and peacebuilding. Vicky has worked on organic farms in Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine, and has conducted research in Costa Rica. She plans to pursue graduate studies in Visual Anthropology. In her free time, you can find her cooking vegan foods, going for long runs outdoors, and watching international films.

