Rodale Institute Launches Course on Regenerative Agriculture

The Rodale Institute recently launched a new course on regenerative organic agriculture to provide resources for consumers interested in learning the basics of food and farming.

The online course, Being a Regenerative Consumer, available through Rodale Institute’s website, is free. It will cover topics including the benefits of regenerative organic farming, nutrition, pesticides, and the importance of soil health. The course will also provide action steps consumers can take to make a difference in the food system.

Once registered, participants will have unlimited access to the course across all devices which will consist of a curriculum of videos, case studies, resources, and assessments created by Rodale Institute staff, scientists, partners, and farmers. By offering rolling enrollment that never expires, students can view the modules at their own pace, as often as they like. Upon reaching the end of the course, they will receive a Certification of Completion.

“We wanted to create a resource for anyone seeking out more information about what the labels on their food mean, or the true impacts of farming on our health and planet,” says Maria Pop, Director of Education at Rodale Institute. “This course provides all the basics someone would need to begin to change their food habits or get involved in organic. As a leader in the regenerative organic space, Rodale Institute is proud to offer the world-class knowledge of our

experts free of charge to ensure that the regenerative organic movement is accessible for all.”

Instructors for the course include Dr. Yichao Rui, Director of Rodale Institute’s 40-year-old Farming Systems Trial, Emily Newman Gantz, the organization’s Organic Consulting Program Manager, and Scott Stoll, M.D., Co-Founder of The Plantrician Project.

Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the organic movement through research, farmer training, and consumer education. In order to make regenerative organic agriculture topics more accessible, Rodale Institute also offers a variety of online courses as well as virtual and in-person workshops, webinars, and events open to the public.

Those interested in enrolling in “Being a Regenerative Consumer,” can do so HERE.

Photo courtesy of Zoe Schaeffer, Unsplash