Food Tank Membership

Food Tank

World Food Security: Past Crises, Current Issues, and Future Prospects

World Food Security: Past Crises, Current Issues, and Future Prospects
Peter Timmer

Peter Timmer was a visiting professor at Stanford’s Center on Food Security and the Environment in 2007. He is a leading authority on agriculture and rural development who has published widely on these topics. And he is a Food Tank member.

Previous Article
New Cookbook Boasts Healthy Recipes That Can Save the Planet
Next Article
International Finance Corporation Should Stop Bankrolling Destructive Agribusiness
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!