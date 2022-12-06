Join Food Tank

Books + Films

‘Raw Deal’ Tells All in U.S. Big Meat Exposé

Chloe Sorvino’s new book, Raw Deal, delves into the complexities of the U.S. meat industry and the transformations we must make to keep it alive.
Katelyn Yee

Katelyn is a Research, Event, Advocacy, and Writing Intern at Food Tank. She served as an AmeriCorps member at a rural food bank network in Colorado and has since been drawn to sustainability and food security solutions. Currently, she is a graduate student in Food Studies: Policies for Sustainable Production and Consumption in Rome, Italy, and completing her thesis on the topic of social farming. In her free time, she enjoys exploring the city and keeping an eye out for new gelato flavors.

Previous Article
Tufts Researchers Reveal Important Dietary Trends Across 185 Countries
Next Article
Climate Action Must Include Nutrition
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!