Join Food Tank

Food Tank

Investment in Small and Future Farmers: Essential to Healthy Food and Healthy Rural Communities

Eva Clayton

The first African-American woman to represent North Carolina in Congress, Eva Clayton also became the state’s first Black Representative since 1901. From her post on the House Agriculture Committee, Clayton advanced the interests of her rural district in the northeastern part of her state and called attention to the economic inequalities that affected African Americans nationally.

Previous Article
Science, Precaution, and Mexico’s GMO Corn Restrictions
Next Article
Global Development's Glaring Blind Spot: The Power of Smallholder Women Farmers
All Things Food at SXSW with Food Tank
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!