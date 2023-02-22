Join Food Tank

Food Tank

Global Development’s Glaring Blind Spot: The Power of Smallholder Women Farmers

Global Development's Glaring Blind Spot: The Power of Smallholder Women Farmers
Surita Sandosham

Surita Sandosham joined Heifer International in 2022. Born and raised in Singapore, Sandosham has more than two decades of senior leadership experience at global nonprofit organizations. As an international development practitioner and human rights advocate, she has served in leadership positions at Amnesty International, Equality Now, Rockefeller Foundation, Synergos, and Heartland Alliance International working to accelerate agricultural growth, address malnutrition, improve retention rates in education and support economic development for marginalized communities.

Previous Article
Investment in Small and Future Farmers: Essential to Healthy Food and Healthy Rural Communities
No Newer Articles
All Things Food at SXSW with Food Tank
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!