White House Seeking New Commitments to End Hunger and Improve Health by 2030

The White House will host a virtual event seeking commitments to advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030.

The White House recently held the first Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in more than 50 years. At the event, they released a National Strategy, outlining five pillars to improve food access and affordability, integrate nutrition and health, empower consumers to make healthier choices, support physical activity, and enhance nutrition and food security research.

On Friday, March 24, the White House will call on all sectors to make commitments that will support the implementation of the National Strategy. Streaming online, the event will be available to watch HERE.

These new actions will complement the first round of commitments made by stakeholders around Conference last Fall. Companies and organizations behind these initiatives include Albertsons, Chobani, Danone North America, DoorDash, Google, Kroger, The Rockefeller Foundation, The James Beard Foundation, and FoodCorps.

Chobani is working to help several schools around the country meet child nutrition standards, while encouraging other businesses to do the same.

“Chobani has always believed that food is a force for good. We were founded on the principle of providing greater access to nutrition; better food for more people remains our mantra. Our White House commitment is a promise to our communities…it is a very focused, measured approach to ending child hunger one school at a time. We are adopting schools in our backyard—New York City, upstate New York and Twin Falls, Idaho—and collaborating with each school to help improve food and nutrition security for their students,” Mark Broadhurst, Senior Vice President for Public Affairs and Accountability, tells Food Tank. “We plan to create a playbook and encourage other companies and community groups to fight child hunger by adopting a school in their community.”

Google has pledged to cut food waste in half for each “Googler” and send zero waste to landfills by 2025. As part of this work, they are collaborating with partners to ensure surplus food reaches those in need.

Danone North America is looking to improve the nutrition profile of its products while investing in education for consumers, shoppers, and health care providers. They are also committing to support community-based impact programs to improve access to healthy foods and advance nutrition research.

“Danone’s investments will serve to improve food access and affordability, integrate nutrition and health, empower consumers with the knowledge to make healthy choices, and enhance nutrition and food security research,” Miguel Freitas, VP of Scientific Affairs for Danone North America tells Food Tank.

And DoorDash is partnering with 18 cities around the U.S. and combat hunger by addressing transportation barriers to healthy food.

“As part of our ongoing work to broaden food access, DoorDash is proud to support the administration’s call to action as part of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,” Max Rettig, Vice President, Public Policy & Social Impact, DoorDash tells Food Tank. “Whether through powering the delivery of charitable food via Project DASH or providing customers a way to leverage their SNAP/EBT benefits, local delivery can help reduce transportation and other barriers by giving people experiencing food insecurity access to nutritious food in a convenient and dignified way.”

Photo courtesy of Ellis Dieperink, Unsplash