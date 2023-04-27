Join Food Tank

Food Tank

Illuminating the Systemic Barriers in the the U.S. Food System to Achieve Health Equity

Elena Seeley

Elena Seeley is Food Tank's Content Director. She earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College and an MA in Food Studies from New York University, where she focused on food policy and food-based social movements. Elena has worked with food justice nonprofit organizations, including WhyHunger and The People's Seed, and is passionate about promoting stories to help build a more equitable and sustainable food system.

Previous Article
The Comeback of Natural Fertilizers: A Cost-Effective Alternative for Producers
Next Article
Unlocking the Power of Food Can Improve the Nation's Health
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!